Shkodran Arifi

Storyboard for Social/cooking app

Shkodran Arifi
Shkodran Arifi
  • Save
Storyboard for Social/cooking app screen network social cooking sketch wireframe iphone design ios app storyboard
Download color palette

Working on a Storyboard for a social/cooking iOS app using Sketch 3.

More details Soon..

Thanks :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Shkodran Arifi
Shkodran Arifi

More by Shkodran Arifi

View profile
    • Like