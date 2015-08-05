Evgeny Tutov

Hi guys!

Unfortunately work on the logo Saily was stopped!

I have decided on their own to complete work on the logo.
A large number of community members Dribbble voted for option 6. I am in solidarity with them, and I think this option is most suitable for the role of a logo for the mobile application Saily .

Follow this link to see the logo used at the moment : http://www.saily.co

Do you think it is worth keeping the logo that is used at the moment Or the option that I suggested, could be a worthy replacement ?

In any case Saily - this is a great app and I'm grateful for the chance to create a logo for it :)

I will be glad to any opinion.
Thanks!

