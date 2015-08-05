Zusuf Subari

Conference 2

WIP, another option for tech conference logo.
The logo inspired by the hard disk sector.
There are letters C + B +W in the logo that represent: C=conference, B=Big data and W=Website analytics.
Can you see the letters?

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
