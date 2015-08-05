Mini Kicks | Application | Web Banners

Mini Kicks is more than just a Football Academy - it is an enrichment programme designed for pre-school children. As well as improving football skills, Mini Kicks is designed to enhance children's social and learning skills, increase their confidence levels and encourage them to work as a team, whilst having fun of course.

THE BRIEF: Mini Kicks needed a fully responsive booking site, promoting their football academy and kit packages with blogging and video functionality. In keeping with the Mini Kicks existing brand, the aesthetics needed to appeal to a range of different age groups and genders, be easy to use, professional and above all, look fun.

THE SOLUTION: The website we created includes great features such as videos, an interactive academy finder with simple search functionality, a latest news feed and blog facility, a registration page and an interactive Shopping Page. We feel we have created a design that will grow with Mini Kicks and adapt to suit all devices. It is easy to update and has been built to be responsive so that it can be accessed across all devices, so that the user experience is not restricted.

THE RESULT: The site has been hugely popular across South Yorkshire. Within the first hour of the site launching, customers had already begun placing orders. Mini Kicks were ecstatic and quoted "The whole experience was truly a champagne moment".