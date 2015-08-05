Maurice Svay

Dribbble Basketball
I have 2 dribbble invitations to give away. I'll give them to designers with great work.
For the occasion, I made a 3D Dribbble basketball. Check it in full 3D glory there: https://sketchfab.com/models/c9117358e14a4b30914a8a8b54ebc11a

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
