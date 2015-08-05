📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
During the last two years our studio has been designing logos and doing branding for lots of different and unique companies, and we thought - well, it's high time we did some branding for ourselves. Sooooo.... make some noise for the new Tubik logo, guys! And wonders never cease, today we are also launching Tubik new website. We hope you like it and will come back often to check new articles on our blog and check new sections and updates! Have a nice day everyone and make space tubikstudio or changes in your life :)
