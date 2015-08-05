Luigi Benvenuti

Old logo

Luigi Benvenuti
Luigi Benvenuti
  • Save
Old logo brand identity brand logo design web design graphic design logo
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble and Dribbblers, I'm new here.
First of all I want to say thanks to @Castenetto Andrea for the invitation.
This is my first shot, my personal logo.
Feedback is welcome, I hope to spend good times on Dribbble.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Luigi Benvenuti
Luigi Benvenuti

More by Luigi Benvenuti

View profile
    • Like