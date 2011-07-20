Breno Bitencourt

X Impact Logo 2

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
X Impact Logo 2 featured logodesigner logodesign bauru visual identity breno bitencourt bitencourt breno logotype logotipo identity identidade visual identidade de marca design studio design brazil brasil branding brand identity brand logo
Download color palette
618c844ed039bb8f954bf48d0f6d944b
Rebound of
X Impact Logo
By Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like