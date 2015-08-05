Uygar Aydin

REBIS Login Screen (redesign)

Uygar Aydin
Uygar Aydin
  • Save
REBIS Login Screen (redesign) flat simple minimal blur design ui login rebis
Download color palette

this design is login screen of REBIS which is information system of RTE University in Rize/Turkey

232e152503e894bf97eabfbb00a5e282
Rebound of
REBIS Login Screen
By Uygar Aydin
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Uygar Aydin
Uygar Aydin
is a designer, developer, and academist

More by Uygar Aydin

View profile
    • Like