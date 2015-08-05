Elisabeth Weber

contributor for cookionista

Elisabeth Weber
Elisabeth Weber
  • Save
contributor for cookionista magazine cityguide illustration contribution
Download color palette

We're officially proud contributors for cookionista magazine now: http://cookionista.com/about/contributors/

But wait, does that make us bloggers? ;-P
Anyway, we're contributing to the "locations" section, because we now know where to get hip cream cheese bagels and are planning on new city guides for weekend trips.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Elisabeth Weber
Elisabeth Weber

More by Elisabeth Weber

View profile
    • Like