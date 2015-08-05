Calvin Smith
SuperSummary Logo Exploration

SuperSummary Logo Exploration
One of the concepts we explored for a client that offers a collection of high quality free and premium study guides on various works of literature. The symbol represents an “S” rotated to form a stack of books.

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
UX & UI design agency based in Cape Town.
