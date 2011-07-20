Jason Santa Maria

Almost there

Getting pretty close to finishing up a new version of my site. It's not a full-blown redesign, but more of a little rethinking and restructuring. I plan to launch with some stuff still unfinished (like my portfolio, a responsive layout, etc). I've mainly focused on the publishing aspect so that I can get back to writing again. I've been kept from writing while my site is in flux between these two designs, so I just want to get this going and remove that hurdle to me publishing stuff. Hoping to get this up by the end of the month. Woo!

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
