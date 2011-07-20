Almost there

Getting pretty close to finishing up a new version of my site. It's not a full-blown redesign, but more of a little rethinking and restructuring. I plan to launch with some stuff still unfinished (like my portfolio, a responsive layout, etc). I've mainly focused on the publishing aspect so that I can get back to writing again. I've been kept from writing while my site is in flux between these two designs, so I just want to get this going and remove that hurdle to me publishing stuff. Hoping to get this up by the end of the month. Woo!