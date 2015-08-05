Jon Garza

Chevy Camaro EcoCar3

Jon Garza
Jon Garza
  • Save
Chevy Camaro EcoCar3 fast handlettering auto hand drawn illustration chevycamaro asu ecocar3
Download color palette

Scanned and cleaned up Illustration of a Chevy Camaro inspired by the Arizona State University Eco Car3.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Jon Garza
Jon Garza
Old English Everything.

More by Jon Garza

View profile
    • Like