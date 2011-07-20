Joey Ellis

London Journal

London Journal
While in London, I plan to keep a travel journal/sketchbook. I couldn't deny my design ego, so I felt a custom-branded Moleskin was the only way to go.

I'm fortunate that I have an "O" in my name. Fits my round head nicely.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
