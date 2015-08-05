tommao

Icon For Paike

Icon For Paike comment camera game discover like mail history search profile home icon
Preparing some icons for Paike
- Home
- Circle
- Frie
- Profile
- Hamburger
- Search
- History
- Eidt
- Mail
- Share
- Location
- Lock
- Setting
- Like
- Discover
- Idea
- Game
- Camera
- Comment
- Image

-------------------------------------------------------

拍客icon练习。

Rebound of
Icons Set
By Dmitri Litvinov
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
