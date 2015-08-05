Alex Tass, logo designer

Cubic modular furniture 3d logo design symbol

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Cubic modular furniture 3d logo design symbol letter mark monogram c architecture interior design structure building isometric logo design logo letter mark 3d mark symbol icon modular cubic furniture
Download color palette

Exploring ideas for the logo design symbol of a project starting with C letter and focused on creating modular / cubic furniture.

Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like