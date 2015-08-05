Alexander Kaiser
Digital gefesselt — Zeitung für Digitales

Alexander Kaiser
Alexander Kaiser for pooliestudios
natural language form gif form newspaper landingpage
Launched the landingpage for our »soon to be released« newspaper (on- & offline). We're also testing a natural language form for this one.

If you speak german, you can signup and get notified about the launch right here: https://digitalgefesselt.de

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
