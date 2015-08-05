Ivaylo Nedkov

Garlic Poster Tubes

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Garlic Poster Tubes print tube poster ivaylo nedkov simple geometry logotype logo garlic
Download color palette

Here are two limited edition posters based on the garlic's "g".
Each one comes in a simple natural paper tube. We've designed stickers to show the poster design and serial number.

There are only 30 pieces of each.

B15a262ca1eda8864b521f72cdb60b0e
Rebound of
Garlic3
By Ivaylo Nedkov
View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like