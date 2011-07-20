Matt Dobson

Abs. Progress

Matt Dobson
Matt Dobson
  • Save
Abs. Progress abstract 3d cinema 4d 3d abstract
Download color palette

Making some progress on this. Found an awesome model of a car and thought I could integrate it somehow. Needs a lot of work though.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Matt Dobson
Matt Dobson

More by Matt Dobson

View profile
    • Like