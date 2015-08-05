Aron Mayo

DID Logo

Aron Mayo
Aron Mayo
  • Save
DID Logo accessible bright colour branding logo
Download color palette

This is a logo I created for Diversity in Disability. It's really simple, using the D I D letters to create a D shape in fun, bright colours that represent diversity.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Aron Mayo
Aron Mayo

More by Aron Mayo

View profile
    • Like