US Stamps - Aerial Landscape Series

US Stamps - Aerial Landscape Series gif landscape abstract space nasa stamps branding nature
Series of concept stamps done for US Postage. For this I went and chose select imagery taken of Earth from the International Space Station and abstracted the images

Posted on Aug 5, 2015
