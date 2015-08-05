Food Fight - Login

Mark Manalaysay

App concept for a food recommendation app which leverages IBM Watson's API to give you personalized recommendations for what to order around your area.

This is the initial login state.

I did the branding, UI design and art direction, while Sean Dougherty went and helped make this thing move.

