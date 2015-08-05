Tareq Ismail

Flat Virtual Reality headset animation

Tareq Ismail
Tareq Ismail
  • Save
Flat Virtual Reality headset animation virtual reality vr minimal clean line line art vector flat animation oculus
Download color palette

My first dribbble post in years! I've been busy recently and will have lots more to share.

If you're digging this, please press "L" on your keyboard! And follow me to keep up to date with new things I'll be posting in the coming weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2015
Tareq Ismail
Tareq Ismail

More by Tareq Ismail

View profile
    • Like