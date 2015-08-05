Blush Logo

My friend Cassidy is starting a little beauty brand and needed some help conceptualizing what she wanted to offer, be called, etc. -- so I helped her come up with the name "Blush". Then started working on some logo ideas and came out with this one which has the "B" serving double as a heart icon/mark separately. #Pink4Life

Here's a cool photo I took of Cassidy ---> https://instagram.com/p/y-86lYj-3M/?taken-by=realsharpe