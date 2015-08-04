BigXiXi

Food Menu

BigXiXi
BigXiXi
  • Save
Food Menu card motion animation gif recipe paper fold pixate menu food
Download color palette

my first pixate project.
Still not perfect, just finish some of the ideas but the result is amazing, thanks @pixate!

project file:
http://bigxixi.com/pixate/menu.pixate

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
BigXiXi
BigXiXi

More by BigXiXi

View profile
    • Like