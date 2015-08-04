Sam Jones

Tinder Icon

Sam Jones
Sam Jones
  • Save
Tinder Icon iphone icon ios icon ios icon tinder
Download color palette

I liked how it looked. Perhaps it is a little too much on the glossy-side but I'm just having fun here :) Check the @2x!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Sam Jones
Sam Jones

More by Sam Jones

View profile
    • Like