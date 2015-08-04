Aspirational Dart Posters

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Unused motivational posters intended for internal circulation. They really wanted the ol' bullseye metaphor for success. The exercise was actually pretty enjoyable given the parameters – I never would have chosen to work with these colors, personally. But in the end, I was pleased with the result.
Agency: Monarch Creative
Creative Direction: James Madsen