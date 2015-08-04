Joshua Paynter

Aspirational Dart Posters

Corporate work.

Unused motivational posters intended for internal circulation. They really wanted the ol' bullseye metaphor for success. The exercise was actually pretty enjoyable given the parameters – I never would have chosen to work with these colors, personally. But in the end, I was pleased with the result.

Agency: Monarch Creative
Creative Direction: James Madsen

Posted on Aug 4, 2015
