Head Illustration portrait line art vector overprint retro vintage charles spencer anderson csa illustration head draper dan draper
Did this self-portrait tonight to practice some different techniques. Inspired by some awesome illustrations in a book my wife got me. I've been on a big CSA kick lately thanks to @Josh Carnley.

Design/strategy for healthcare by day. Branding by night.

