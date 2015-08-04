Pierce Brantley

Ace App

Pierce Brantley
Pierce Brantley
  • Save
Ace App blue clean ios8 flat gui uix ui iphone interface tennis
Download color palette

Had a blast designing this semi-social app for the competitive tennis player. Players can track matches live, analyze their game and comment on other teammate's performance.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Pierce Brantley
Pierce Brantley

More by Pierce Brantley

View profile
    • Like