Timothy Nice

Matchlings Logo

Timothy Nice
Timothy Nice
  • Save
Matchlings Logo logo cartoon bubble grass green identity iphone game
Download color palette

Created for a fun iPhone puzzle game. Full size and site for the game here: http://www.villainhq.com/matchlings/

A lot of other great artists worked on different aspects of this game and site, thank you all.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Timothy Nice
Timothy Nice

More by Timothy Nice

View profile
    • Like