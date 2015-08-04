Shane J. Wiggins

Dodge Charger Concept Car

Shane J. Wiggins
Shane J. Wiggins
  • Save
Dodge Charger Concept Car hand drawn agency design w70 logo brand typography type concept automobile car illustration
Download color palette

2013 Dodge Charger concept car illustration I created for Muscle Car Concepts, LLC.

Shane J. Wiggins
Shane J. Wiggins

More by Shane J. Wiggins

View profile
    • Like