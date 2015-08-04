Ray Cheung

Squid Ink Line Icons

Ray Cheung
Ray Cheung
  • Save
Squid Ink Line Icons stroke line squidink freebie iconset psddd svg ai vector psd icon icons
Download color palette

Squid.ink Line Icon Pack offers 2000 handcrafted, consistent and pixel-perfect icons ready to use. Our icons have been specially built to match the current design trends and to help you expand on your projects.

- Grab it Now

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Ray Cheung
Ray Cheung

More by Ray Cheung

View profile
    • Like