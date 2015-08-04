Chris Macrae

The Castle In The Sky

Chris Macrae
Chris Macrae
The Castle In The Sky
Illustration 6/300. Fell behind because my Mac cashed, but that's why I gave myself some buffer room this year.

This illustration is vaguely inspired by Jack and The Giant Beanstalk and Alice in Wonderland.

Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Chris Macrae
Chris Macrae

