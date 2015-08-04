Good for Sale
Bill Kenney

Need a Hand? - PSD Bundle

Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Hire Me
  • Save
Need a Hand? - PSD Bundle bacon coffee flowers hands assets bundle food psd sidecar

Hand Photo Bundle

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on madebysidecar.com
Good for sale
Hand Photo Bundle
Download color palette

Hand Photo Bundle

Price
$24
Buy now
Available on madebysidecar.com
Good for sale
Hand Photo Bundle

If you are ever in need of a hand, we've got you covered...

- 28 different layered hand PSDs
- 2 bonus JPG images
- A ton of variety with food, office, fun, apparel etc.
- Approx. 5700 x 3500 pixel resolution
- 300 DPI
- RGB color space

BUY IT NOW!

------

Props to the awesome team member @Alicja Colon for her great photography and Shub for her hands modeling skills.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Shaping the worlds leading B2B Brands @ Focus Lab →
Hire Me

More by Bill Kenney

View profile
    • Like