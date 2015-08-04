Need a Hand? - PSD Bundle

If you are ever in need of a hand, we've got you covered...

- 28 different layered hand PSDs

- 2 bonus JPG images

- A ton of variety with food, office, fun, apparel etc.

- Approx. 5700 x 3500 pixel resolution

- 300 DPI

- RGB color space

BUY IT NOW!

------

Props to the awesome team member @Alicja Colon for her great photography and Shub for her hands modeling skills.