Nike x Fragment Design x Material Design minimal flat shoes sneakers roshe material design fragment design nike
Fragment Design meets Material Design. Wanted to experiment on Google's aesthetic. I really love Material Design's simplicity and the Roshe/Cortez is an exercise in simplicity itself.

Posted on Aug 4, 2015
