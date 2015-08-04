Menu Glyphs

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
On vacation, but was talking shop with a friend and realized I hadn't posted any iOS/Android comparisons. iOS and Android drawer-list menu icons, @2x and HDPI.
LtR: Reservations (on a timer), sign in, meal plans, share the app/refe friends ("free meals"), Promotions, Payment/Link a Card, Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, Feedback, Settings.
Menu is organized in such a way that the user can't access promotions or settings when signed out, and cannot access the Terms or Privacy Policy (from the Menu), or the Sign In page, when signed in —
tl;dr: no meaningful colors overlap at a single time.
Delivered materials included @3x, @2x, XXXHDPI. XXHDPI. XHDPI, HDPI. and MDPI.