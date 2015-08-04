Leonardo De La Rocha

Harlow turns 1

Leonardo De La Rocha
Leonardo De La Rocha
  • Save
Harlow turns 1 lettering letter drawing sketch bunny type script h logo logo h
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Leonardo De La Rocha
Leonardo De La Rocha
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Leonardo De La Rocha

View profile
    • Like