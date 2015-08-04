So, it's that time of year again when I start working on Game Day shirts. This year I pitched a vintage look concept, where the designs all reference a unique era of sports and t-shirt design. I have an 80s Florida Beach concept, as well as a 70s mod logo design idea, but I guess what I'm getting at is, was this a mistake? Would this pass as a dis-used logo from 40 years ago. And is that even something someone would want? Am I reaching?