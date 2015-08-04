Kyle Tezak

Mezzo 200 Poster

Kyle Tezak
Kyle Tezak
  • Save
Mezzo 200 Poster identity branding flyer car map swiss illinois cars touring poster race rally
Download color palette

Trying out some different poster styles for a new collaboration with a friend.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Kyle Tezak
Kyle Tezak

More by Kyle Tezak

View profile
    • Like