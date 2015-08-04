Topher Young

Day 09 - Post Modern / Entertainment

Day 09 - Post Modern / Entertainment
Back again with the Logo a Day Challenge!

Requirements: Post Modern style / Entertainment subject

Today's challenge, I chose to use a simplified/retro approach for a song titled Butterflies and Hurricanes by Muse. The ampersand is the focal point mainly because the movement of the shape oddly resemble spinning storms.

Hope you all enjoy and look forward to any feedback.

By Trevor Curtis
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
