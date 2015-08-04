Lillian Liu

Selfies & Donuts

Lillian Liu
Lillian Liu
  • Save
Selfies & Donuts ironman beyonce paparazzi celebrity donut selfie game illustration
Download color palette

The best combination, really. These are illustrations of Robert Downey Jr. and Beyonce for the game Snaparazzi, now renamed back to Paparazzi. Sadly, RDJ won't be in his ironman suit in the final version.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 4, 2015
Lillian Liu
Lillian Liu

More by Lillian Liu

View profile
    • Like