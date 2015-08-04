Mark Radanovich

SafeDeliver Mobile Screens

SafeDeliver Mobile Screens interface ui mobile iphone ios design crowdsource logistics package delivery
A few screens of the beta version of the SafeDeliver member app... Android being designed as well! Stay tuned.

www.safedeliver.co

Posted on Aug 4, 2015
