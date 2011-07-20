Jesse Hora

Too Cool To Care Illustration

Too Cool To Care Illustration hipster vector style ill too cool to care to cool to care new boyz
So cool in their skinny jeans, too cool to show their faces. Slightly different style.

Rebound of
Too Cool To Care Character
By Jesse Hora
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
