I WANT FOOD

There are artists whose work visualize an internal dialogue that allows the viewer to have a visceral experience with their craft. Their artwork is the physical manifestation of their emotions and the only true way they can share their innermost feelings with the world.

Then there's me. I draw parody posters of anthropomorphic militant hamburgers because it's funny as hell. One of 5 total pieces I have in the upcoming official Mattel show at Gallery 1988: LA, curated by my buddy Dave Perillo. If you're like me, a spoiled child of the 80's, you are going to LOVE this show. This is an 18" x 24" 7-color screen-print of Burgerdier General from one of my all-time favorite toy lines, Food Fighters, done after James Montgomery Flagg's Uncle Sam poster. The show opens August 14th, 7-9pm at G88 West, and has an all-star line-up.