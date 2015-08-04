I WANT FOOD

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
There are artists whose work visualize an internal dialogue that allows the viewer to have a visceral experience with their craft. Their artwork is the physical manifestation of their emotions and the only true way they can share their innermost feelings with the world.
Then there's me. I draw parody posters of anthropomorphic militant hamburgers because it's funny as hell. One of 5 total pieces I have in the upcoming official Mattel show at Gallery 1988: LA, curated by my buddy Dave Perillo. If you're like me, a spoiled child of the 80's, you are going to LOVE this show. This is an 18" x 24" 7-color screen-print of Burgerdier General from one of my all-time favorite toy lines, Food Fighters, done after James Montgomery Flagg's Uncle Sam poster. The show opens August 14th, 7-9pm at G88 West, and has an all-star line-up.