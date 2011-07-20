Terra Spitzner

Oakley

Oakley puppy dog animals pet golden retriever cute fuzzy
Quick doodle on my iPad2 with my new Wacom Bamboo stylus! Sketchbook Pro.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
