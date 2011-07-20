Chris Sandlin

Smooth Criminal (Printed)

Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Hire Me
  • Save
Smooth Criminal (Printed) sockmonkee illlustration vector collection smoothcriminal
Download color palette

Smooth Criminal is now printed and ready to wear! I had this one printed on a super comfortable tri-blend tee (American Apparel / XS - XL).

http://sockmonkee.bigcartel.com

E3464e6a00b90519a94af205b491bc38
Rebound of
Smooth Criminal
By Chris Sandlin
View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Chris Sandlin
Chris Sandlin
Senior Designer at Mailchimp ✌ ಠ‿ ಠ ✌
Hire Me

More by Chris Sandlin

View profile
    • Like