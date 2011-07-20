Guido Schetters

Free Icon Set

Guido Schetters
Guido Schetters
  • Save
Free Icon Set icons free basket temple hourglass teddybear cocktail brush trees scissors cup shopping cart buildings
Download color palette

Part of an icon set I created during my internship at Your Neighbours.
Free to download, free to use for both your commercial and non-commercial projects.

No longer available for download, sorry.

Guido Schetters
Guido Schetters

More by Guido Schetters

View profile
    • Like