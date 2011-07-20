Rado Mitkov

Audi R8

Audi R8 rcarter 3d flares automotive
It's my first shot!
You can check the video here - http://vimeo.com/26018201
It's more like "making of" :)

Thanks to Ivaylo Nedkov - Ihttp://dribbble.com/IvayloNedkov
for the invitation.

Posted on Jul 20, 2011
Motion Design
