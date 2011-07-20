Dreamkumo Site

I have been working on the design and UX for Dreamkumo for a while and we have launched the site. www.dreamkumo.com

We still have some work to do on the site but we felt it was important to get it out there and see how users are using it, take their feedback and suggestions and see what new features will add the most value.

Currently, users can create, share and achieve dreams. This all ties in with Facebook for easy sharing. Completed dreams show as a clear images in the cloud and dreams in progress are hazy.

We are starting to partner with providers and in the future will be offering deals to users to help them achieve their dreams.