Dreamkumo Site

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been working on the design and UX for Dreamkumo for a while and we have launched the site. www.dreamkumo.com
We still have some work to do on the site but we felt it was important to get it out there and see how users are using it, take their feedback and suggestions and see what new features will add the most value.
Currently, users can create, share and achieve dreams. This all ties in with Facebook for easy sharing. Completed dreams show as a clear images in the cloud and dreams in progress are hazy.
We are starting to partner with providers and in the future will be offering deals to users to help them achieve their dreams.