Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Sorry You're Happy logo

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
  • Save
Sorry You're Happy logo design logo identity art licensing surface design typography sorry youre happy
Download color palette

An oldie but goodie - we wrapped up Sorry You're Happy's identity a few months back, but thought we'd throw it up here to welcome them to dribbble! Check out the other fun stuff we did with them here: http://polystudio.ca/work/sorry-youre-happy/

Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

More by Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

View profile
    • Like